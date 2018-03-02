Architects, Stick To Your Guns, Counterparts

Innovation isn't synonymous with success, and this show's lineup is proof. All three of these bands came out of the gate playing blistering metalcore, but only one has stayed committed to the head-spinning instrumental prowess that drives the genre's most iconic bands. Architects initially combined Dillinger Escape Plan's math-y rhythms with more emotive, pop-oriented music, but on their past four albums, including 2016's All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us, they have become increasingly formulaic. Counterparts, on the other hand, sound better with each ensuing album. Last year's You're Not You Anymore proved that there's still ample room in metalcore for inventive songwriting and emotional depth, despite the fact that many of the genre's long-in-the-tooth veterans have been spinning their wheels for years. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St, 503-284-8686. 7 pm. $25 advance, $27 day of show. All ages.