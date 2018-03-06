Wednesday, March 7
Willy Vlautin
Vlautin's appearance at Powell's got bumped for snow, so this is the first time he'll be in Portland for his new book, Don't Skip Out on Me, as his movie Lean on Pete just played Portland for the first time as well. Broadway Books, 1714 NE Broadway, 503-284-1726, broadwaybooks.net. 7 pm. Free.
Scarlet
In an odd twist on the book everyone was forced to read in high school, Portland playwright and composer Michelle Horgen decided to adapt The Scarlet Letter into a musical. It's getting its world premiere at the newly renovated Portland Playhouse. Portland Playhouse, 602 NE Prescott St., 503-488-5822, portlandplayhouse.org. 7:30 pm. $25-$34.
Thursday, March 8
Girl Scout Cookie Beer Pairing
No, not those "Girl Scout Cookies"—the ones the little girls in the vests and sashes sell. Sessionable will be tapping beers to pair with Thin Mints and Samoas, alongside boring shortbread Trefoils. Proceeds benefit somebody's daughter's troop. Sessionable, 3588 SE Division St., 503-501-4663, sessionable.com. 6 pm.
DJ Jazzy Jeff
To the general public, Jeffrey "Jazzy Jeff" Townes is most recognizable for getting literally thrown out of the Banks' house by Uncle Phil every week on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But true heads know him as one of the underrated producers of hip-hop's golden era, who's lent his tasteful touch to everyone from Eminem to Talib Kweli. 45 East, 315 SE 3rd Ave., 45eastpdx.com. 10 pm. $20. 21+.
Friday, March 9
Jessica Lang Dance
In choreographer-performer Jessica Lang's The Calling, she wears a dress so long the hem reaches past the edges of the spotlight, making her sweeping upper-body movements look as if they're emerging from a vortex. For her Portland show, she'll perform The Calling along with five other pieces. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm. $26-$74.
The Gentleman Bank Robber
In the '70s, Rita "Bo" Brown led a gang of polite, lesbian bank robbers who considered the money they took from rural Oregon banks "donations" for an impending social revolution. Julie Perini's documentary shines a light on this under-appreciated bit of Oregon history. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $9.
Saturday, March 10
Lorde
The New Zealand wunderkind's second album, Melodrama, was the smartest anti-party record of last year—an album so good it made the unusually bad offerings from many of the world's other big-league pop stars a lot easier to live with. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 7 pm. $39-$99. All ages.
Cider Rite of Spring
Beer fests abound, but in a state that pretty much owns cider nationwide, this is one of only a few major cider fests. Among the 100 ciders, you can get serious corkers like Art + Science Humble and Finnriver Black Currant, plus the newest of the new like Hood River's Stone Circle or Astoria's Reveille. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., nwcider.com. Noon-6 pm. $30-$50.
Sunday, March 11
Celebrating David Bowie
David Bowie tributes have become their own cottage industry in the two years since his death, but this one boasts credibility and an appreciable weirdness. Old Bowie cronies—led by his longtime keyboardist Mike Garson—are joined by rotating surprise guests that have included Sting scion Joe Sumner and Living Colour singer Corey Glover. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. $35-$150. 21+.
The Last Hot Lick
Portland filmmaker Mahalia Cohen's debut film, a semi-improvised story of an aging folk guitarist befriending a heroin addict, has extra poignancy after the recent death of star Jaime Leopold. Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-4515, cinema21.org. 1 pm. $8.
Monday, March 12
Leon: The Professional
Hey, remember when Natalie Portman played a 12-year-old assassin-in-training, deeply in love with a gruff, aging French hit man? Not creepy at all, France! Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St., 503-223-4527, mcmenamins.com. 8:45 pm. $4.
The Georgians
Pronounce it with a hard G, and suddenly Georgia is one of the most important wine regions in the world. Eat Kargi Gogo Georgian dumplings, hear Georgian author Carla Capalbo and Our Blood Is Wine documentarian Emily Railsback, and drink lots of insanely good Georgian natural wine: Pheasant's Tears, Iago's Wine, Okro's Wines and Ramaz Nikoladze. Les Caves, 1719 NE Alberta St., 503-206-6852, lescaves.com. 7 pm. $30.
Tuesday, March 13
A Tribe Called Red
The DJ collective, made up of Canadian First Nations members, combines electronic dance music with traditional powwow drums and vocal samples. The group has broken into dance clubs by creating an urban-aboriginal vibe in which the thrills come in just letting loose. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8:30 pm. $18 advance, $20 day of show. All ages.
Common Ground
New York photographer Fazal Sheikh has spent his career taking portraits in refugee camps, crisis zones and holy cities in India. The Portland Art Museum's massive exhibit of his work is full of intimate images that each tell their own story. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-226-2811, portlandartmusuem.org. 10 am-5 pm. $19.99.
