To the general public, Jeffrey "Jazzy Jeff" Townes is most recognizable for getting literally thrown out of the Banks' house by Uncle Phil every week on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But true heads know him as one of the underrated producers of hip-hop's golden era, who's lent his tasteful touch to everyone from Eminem to Talib Kweli. 45 East, 315 SE 3rd Ave., 45eastpdx.com. 10 pm. $20. 21+.