Friday, March 9
Jessica Lang Dance
In choreographer-performer Jessica Lang's The Calling, she wears a dress so long the hem reaches past the edges of the spotlight, making her sweeping upper-body movements look as if they're emerging from a vortex. For her Portland show, she'll perform The Calling along with five other pieces. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm. $26-$74.
The Gentleman Bank Robber
In the '70s, Rita "Bo" Brown led a gang of polite, lesbian bank robbers who considered the money they took from rural Oregon banks "donations" for an impending social revolution. Julie Perini's documentary shines a light on this underappreciated bit of Oregon history. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $9.
Ceremony of Sludge
Like an avalanche of molasses, this annual two-day celebration of the heavy arts puts the spotlight on bands that prefer to keep things slow and low. Local funeral-doom band Will is making a much-needed return on night one, while on night two, Belgium slayers Marche Funèbre and the U.K.'s Eye of Solitude join Portland vets Witch Mountain to close everything out. Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy Blvd., facebook.com/ceremonyofsludge. 8 pm. $10 advance, $13 day of show. 21+. Through March 10.
Ezza Rose, Bitch'n, Kendall Core
Ezza Rose's progression as an artist has seen the songwriter evolve from a folkier, roots-focused sound to the expansive dream rock of her latest LP, No Means No. Rose's music is all the more interesting for these experiments in sound—whether she's leading her crack band through guitar rave-ups or languidly paced, head-in-the-clouds numbers, it's clear that Rose's band is currently very much a rock-'n'-roll project. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $10. 21+. Read our full review of No Means No here.
Saturday, March 10
Lorde
The New Zealand wunderkind's second album, Melodrama, was the smartest anti-party record of last year—an album so good it made the unusually bad offerings from many of the world's other big-league pop stars a lot easier to live with. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 7 pm. $39-$99. All ages.
Cider Rite of Spring
Beer fests abound, but in a state that pretty much owns cider nationwide, this is one of only a few major cider fests. Among the 100 ciders, you can get serious corkers like Art + Science Humble and Finnriver Black Currant, plus the newest of the new like Hood River's Stone Circle or Astoria's Reveille. Leftbank Annex, 101 N Weidler St., nwcider.com. Noon-6 pm. $30-$50.
Colin Jenkins, Ryan Oxford
Somewhat quietly, Rio Grands has pushed along the past few years as one of Portland's greatest sun-kissed lounge acts. Its leader, Colin Jenkins, has since moved into solo work while keeping a tight grasp on his stagecraft and colorful delivery. As the title suggests, Re: Fwd: FWD: is breezy and fun, replete with narratives about drug-dealer relationships in the midst of legalized bud, wobbly keys and shout-outs to Ghost Town DJs. A flirtatious letter to the past, Re: Fwd: FWD: is an infectious example of marrying modern lyrics with throwback sounds. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., bunksandwiches.com/shows. 9:30 pm. $10. 21+. Read our full review of Re: Fwd: FWD here.
Sunday, March 11
Celebrating David Bowie
David Bowie tributes have become their own cottage industry in the two years since his death, but this one boasts credibility and an appreciable weirdness. Old Bowie cronies—led by his longtime keyboardist Mike Garson—are joined by rotating surprise guests that have included Sting scion Joe Sumner and Living Colour singer Corey Glover. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. $35-$150. 21+.
The Last Hot Lick
Portland filmmaker Mahalia Cohen's debut film, a semi-improvised story of an aging folk guitarist befriending a heroin addict, has extra poignancy after the recent death of star Jaime Leopold. Cinema 21, 616 NW 21st Ave., 503-223-4515, cinema21.org. 1 pm. $8. Read our feature on The Last Hot Lick here.
Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia
Zakir Hussain is regarded as the world's greatest percussionist as much for his versatility as for his virtuosity. His fiery, inventive improvisations on the tabla drums were legendary even when he was a teenager. But Hussain, son and pupil of one of India's most renowned musicians, Alla Rakha, long ago transcended Indian renown. Though he often collaborates with percussionists from other traditions, like the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart and Japan's Kodo Drummers, this recital with a fellow Indian musician from a long legacy of masters, bamboo flute virtuoso Rakesh Chaurasia, brings Hussain back to his musical roots. First Congregational UCC, 1126 SW Park Ave, 503-228-7219. 6 pm. $50. All ages.
Comments