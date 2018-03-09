Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia

Zakir Hussain is regarded as the world's greatest percussionist as much for his versatility as for his virtuosity. His fiery, inventive improvisations on the tabla drums were legendary even when he was a teenager. But Hussain, son and pupil of one of India's most renowned musicians, Alla Rakha, long ago transcended Indian renown. Though he often collaborates with percussionists from other traditions, like the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart and Japan's Kodo Drummers, this recital with a fellow Indian musician from a long legacy of masters, bamboo flute virtuoso Rakesh Chaurasia, brings Hussain back to his musical roots. First Congregational UCC, 1126 SW Park Ave, 503-228-7219. 6 pm. $50. All ages.