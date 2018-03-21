The reference points on The Official Body, the third album from London's Shopping, should be obvious to any fan of early English post-punk, but the band channels them with such authenticity. They sound less influenced by the likes of Au Pairs and Kleenex than possessed by their spirits. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., 503-328-2865, bunksandwiches.com/shows. 9:30 pm. $12 advance, $14 day of show. 21+.