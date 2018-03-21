Wednesday, March 21
In Deep With New California Wine
Before there was New Oregon Wine, there was New Cali—natural, zero-zero, funky, light, jammy, whatever. Get 1.5- to 2-ounce tastes of six of the newest, best and brightest. Southeast Wine Collective, 2425 SE 35th Place, 503-208-2061, sewinecollective.com. 6-8 pm. $30 tasting fee. RSVP to elissa@sewinecollective.com.
Gabby Antonio Smashes the Imperialist, White Supremacist, Capitalist Patriarchy!
It would be easy to mistake Gabby Smashes for Portland's own Insecure, but Luann Algoso's web series is uniquely her own. The pilot episode screens live tonight. PSU Smith Memorial Student Union, 1825 SW Broadway, gabbysmashes.com. 6:30 pm. $5 suggested donation. See page 30.
Thursday, March 22
PB&J Medicated Sandwich Bar
Get munchies while eating munchies at a cannabis-medicated PB&J sandwich bar—with what the organizers promise are "insane toppings." Runs from Wednesday to Friday. NW Cannabis Club, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., 503-206-4594, nwcannabismarket.com. 7 pm. $5 suggested donation, membership required.
Katie Scherman + Artists
Former Bodyvox dancer Katie Scherman is returning to the contemporary dance studio to launch her own company. Three works will be performed by an all-woman cast and are based on personal stories about the femme experience. BodyVox Dance Center, 1201 NW 17th Ave., 503-229-0627, bodyvox.com. 7:30 pm. Through March 24. $30-$64.
Friday, March 23
Shopping
The reference points on The Official Body, the third album from London's Shopping, should be obvious to any fan of early English post-punk, but the band channels them with such authenticity. They sound less influenced by the likes of Au Pairs and Kleenex than possessed by their spirits. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., 503-328-2865, bunksandwiches.com/shows. 9:30 pm. $12 advance, $14 day of show. 21+.
Portland Night Market
Shop among a stacked warehouse bazaar of Portland artisans—jewelry, arts and crafts, teamakers, sausage-makers, clothes, purses, you name it—while drinking artisan Bible Club cocktails and eating food from local carts like FOMO and Kim Jong Grillin. 100 SE Alder St., 503-974-6717, pdxnm.com. 4-11 pm. Through Saturday.
Saturday, March 24
Trevor Noah
Two years after taking over The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is beginning to emerge from Jon Stewart's shadow. Narrative standup has always been Noah's strength—his last touring show, about growing up mixed-race in apartheid South Africa, found comedy in tragedy in a way that was touchingly optimistic. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 8 pm. $39-$75.
Point Break Live!
In this stage adaptation of the 1991 zen-surfer bank-robbing bro-down Point Break, a random audience member is selected each night to play the part of Keanu Reeves' Johnny Utah—which is perfect, since Reeves reads his lines as if he just got handed them, too. Prepare to get radical. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., 503-841-6734, funhouselounge.com. 7 pm Thursday-Saturday, through March 31. $18 advance, $25 door. 16+.
Sunday, March 25
Control Yourself Farewell Show
One of Portland's longest-running standup showcases is coming to an end. Before the show's host and founder, JoAnn Schinderle, moves to LA, she's hosting one hell of a swan song—two back-to-back showcases with many of the city's funniest standups. Alberta Street Pub, 1036 NE Alberta St., albertastreetpub.com. 7 and 9:30 pm. $12. 21+.
Farmhouse & Wild Ale Fest
This is the big daddy of Portland farmhouse beer fests, bringing in wild- and mixed-fermented whalez from de Garde, Ale Apothecary, Holy Mountain and Propolis, and our 2018 Beer of the Year, Upright Pathways. Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth St., portlandfarmhousefest.com. $35 (15 tasting tix) VIP session Friday, March 23. $25 (10 tix) Saturday and Sunday, March 24-25.
Monday, March 26
Smallpressapalooza
For the 11th year, small-press guy Kevin Sampsell hosts a marathon reading of 12 small-press authors at Powell's Books, from Hobie Anthony to Angela Veronica Wong. For a list of authors and schedule, check powells.com or its Facebook page. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., 503-228-4651, powells.com. 6-10 pm. Free.
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus' voice has the relaxing quality of a clean hit of CBD—the kind of voice that makes the fraught subject matter of the 23-year-old indie rocker's latest album, Historian, a lot easier to take. If your gonna face the apocalypse, Dacus is the one you want leading the masses into the fire. Doug Fir, 350 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $15. 21+.
Tuesday, March 27
U.S. Girls
Meghan Remy began her U.S. Girls project making improvised bedroom recordings that have since evolved into the robust, inventive pop found on In a Poem Unlimited, an Album of the Year candidate blending the dance noir of Glass Candy with the noise rock of Remy's early years. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $12 advance, $14 day of show. 21+.
Beth Ditto
Departing from the fiery garage rock of her former band, Gossip, Beth Ditto sweetened her sound with last year's solo debut, Fake Sugar, wavering between '80s electro-pop and Southern rock. The powerhouse singer is only a part-time Portlander now, but she remains a local hero in the superest sense of the term. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $20. All ages.
