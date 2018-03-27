Wednesday, March 28
Ministry
For almost four decades, Al Jourgensen has used extreme music as a vehicle for extreme thoughts. On AmeriKKKant, the industrial-metal pioneer rages against Trump, the GOP and other evils. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 7:30 pm. $28.50 advance, $33 day of show. 21+.
Isle of Dogs with Paul Harrod
Wes Anderson's new stop-motion fable follows one boy's quest to recover his mutt after corrupt politicos deport all canines to an island of trash. Portland production designer Paul Harrod oversaw the movie's vintage sci-fi aesthetic and will attend a Q&A after this screening. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 6:30 pm. $9.
Thursday, March 29
Mount Eerie
The last two Mount Eerie albums redefine "gut-wrenching." Written directly after the death of his wife, A Crow Looked at Me and the recent Now Only find singer-songwriter Phil Elverum grieving in real time. His signature lo-fi approach leaves the emotion utterly undisguised. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 503-288-3895, revolutionhall.com. 9 pm. $18 advance, $20 day of show. All ages.
Dollar-a-Shuck Oysters
The Chill N Fill will host a Portland rarity: dollar oysters. This time, it's Taylor Farms oysters from the Totten Inlet—and on tap you get Pfriem's Triple IPA and the juicy Tropical Slam Sticky Hands. Chill N Fill, 5215 N Lombard St., 503-841-6361, chillnfill.com. 5-9 pm.
Friday, March 30
Joystick Division
Once a month, Joystick Division takes over an HD projector for Super Mario Kart 8 tourneys, cooperative games like Overcooked and group-play indie games you've probably never heard of. All skill levels welcome. Toffee Club, 1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-254-9518, toffeeclubpdx.com. 8 pm-1 am. Free. 21+.
J Names
After years of sporadic hometown shows in between national improv festivals, J Names recently got a regular spot at Curious Comedy. If you're still skeptical of comedy that's not planned ahead of time, there'll also be standup from the likes of Portland's Dylan Jenkins. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 503-477-9477, curiouscomedy.org. 9:30 pm. $10 in advance, $12 day of the show. All ages.
Saturday, March 31
Kachka Seder
Kachka chef Bonnie Morales and food justice activist Hannah Treuhaft will hold a Seder dinner for Passover. Expect Seder-inspired zakuski small plates, matzo soup, smoked brisket, grape booze and Manischewitz fruit jellies. The Nightwood Society, 2218 NE Broadway, 971-236-2267, thenightwoodsociety.com. 5:30 pm. $85.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live
The CW hit Crazy Ex-Girlfriend pulls off a rare feat—making musical comedy funny. So funny, in fact, that star Rachel Bloom and other cast members can now tour and perform classics like "Heavy Boobs" and "I Love My Daughter (but Not in a Creepy Way)" live. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 503-288-3895, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. Sold out. 21+. Also March 30.
Sunday, April 1
The Three Sisters of Weehawken
The debut play from director Rose Bonomo's theater company is a revisionist take on Chekhov's tale of a trio of siblings who long to escape their provincial home. But instead of rural Russia, it's set in Weehawken, N.J. Siren Theater, 315 NW Davis St., rosieroseproductions.com. 2 pm. $20.
Ukeg Growler Hunt
Local high-tech, high-end growler maker GrowlerWerks will be stashing five of its $100-plus pressurized, draft-tapped uKegs at tap houses in each of the five quadrants. Photos of each bar will be posted on the GrowlerWerks Facebook page beginning at noon sharp. To claim, tell the right bar, "I want my Sunday Funday." See facebook.com/growlerworks at noon.
Monday, April 2
My Own Private Idaho on 35 mm
Gus Van Sant exported a vision of early '90s Portland as a run-down city of drug dealers and hustlers, with one in particular played by Keanu Reeves. Hollywood is screening Idaho on film so you can really take in its desolation. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.com. 7:30 pm. $9.
The Darkness
If you don't like the Darkness, you don't like rock 'n' roll. True, the cheeky British glam-metalers never really topped the 2003 single "I Believe in a Thing Called Love," but then, few millennial rock bands have. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $25 advance, $28 day of show. 21+.
Tuesday, April 3
The Thanksgiving Play
In the world premiere play by Larissa FastHorse, a group of thespians decide to create a PC play about Thanksgiving. The majority of the show's creators, however, are white. Satire ensues. See a preview performance for $10 before it opens this weekend. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., 503-241-1278, artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm. Through April 29. $10.
Haim
In the sisterly trio's generational melting pot, '70s soft rock mingles with '80s synth pop and dashes of '90s R&B. No wonder everyone loves them—no, literally everyone. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm. $39.95-$69.95. All ages.
