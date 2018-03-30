Yaeji

Kathy Yaeji Lee, the New York producer, singer and rapper, is making waves in the world of house music for being completely true to herself. The 24-year-old has earned an enthusiastic following for her icy, soft-spoken voice—which she uses to slide between English and Korean lyrics—and her atmospheric beat collages. "Noonside" and "New York '93" are smooth mergers of house and electro with a dash of R&B, while tracks like "Guap," "Raingurl," and "Drink I'm Sippin On" swagger with confidence. She's one of few artists who has reinvented Drake's "Passionfruit," rendering her version into a textured, Auto-Tuned dance track, complete with the same intense, far-off longing. Her refreshingly relaxed and meditative approach to house has critics and fans anticipating where she'll take her expansive palette on her debut full-length. Whatever form it takes, past precedent says it'll be as beautiful as it is exhilarating. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 866-777-8932, startheaterportland.com. 9 pm Friday, March 30. $15. 21+.