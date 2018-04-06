Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Chanti Darling, DJ Anjali & the Incredible Kid

Papi Fimbres and the other 10 members of Orquestra Pacifico Tropical have been teaching Portland how to baile esta cumbia for a few years now, primarily through reinterpretations of traditional genre classics. With new album El Tren—the release of which they're celebrating tonight—the ensemble has graduated to applying the music's white-hot rhythms to a set of sweltering originals. To the surprise of no one, the songs have the propulsion and psyched-out instrumentation of Fimbres's many other, more rock-based projects. However you define "dance record," you might not hear a more fun one come out of Portland this year. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639. 8 pm. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.