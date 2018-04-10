After Black Sabbath, there's no more important name in metal than Judas Priest. Not all the classic members are still around, but Rob Halford is, and given age, it seems likely this is the last time Priest will play in Portland. If that doesn't sell you on this show, what's your problem? Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way, 503-235-8771. 7 pm. $41-$91. All ages.