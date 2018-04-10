Wednesday, April 11
Camila Cabello
The ex-Fifth Harmony member is the breakout pop sensation of 2018's first quarter. Camila, her chart-topping solo debut, draws on her Cuban heritage to infuse modern R&B ballads with classic Latin rhythms. The Schnitz, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com/arlene-schnitzer-concert-hall. 8 pm. $30-$55. All ages.
Get Out with David Walker
Time has only confirmed the flawlessness of its blend of Get Out's horror, comedy and social commentary. Before OMSI's screening, former WW movie critic David Walker, author of the Shaft comics, will give a lecture titled "Stealing the Black Body." OMSI Empirical Theater, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6:30 pm. $7.
Thursday, April 12
White Rabbit Red Rabbit
Nassim Soleimanpour's play is performed by different actors every night, and they aren't allowed to read the script until they walk onstage. The experimental play deals with authoritarian governments. But other than that, there's not much that can be said without spoiling it. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., 503-241-1278, artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm. Through April 15. $25.
Man/Woman
Ballet was built on gender duality: Women dancers flutter around en pointe, and male dancers almost exclusively lead duets. Oregon Ballet Theater attempts to take that dynamic out of its element with a series of all-male and all-female pieces. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, 503-222-5538, obt.org. 7:30 pm. Through April 21. $60-$102.
Friday, April 13
A Fond Farewell
It's no secret that Portland loves Elliott Smith. In the 15 years following his death, the tormented singer-songwriter has inspired an array of tributes, the latest being this collaboration between Third Angle New Music and Hand2Mouth Theatre that reimagines his music in classical form. Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com. 7:30 pm. $10-$35. Under 21 permitted with legal guardian.
Pancakes, Booze and Art
Not only are you allowed to gorge on pancakes while 75 local artists create in front of your eyes, you can get boozed to the beat of live bands, DJs and probably some other weird shit, too. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE César E. Chávez Blvd., 503-233-7100, pancakesandbooze.com. 8 pm. $12. All ages.
Saturday, April 14
Design Week Portland
Every year, Design Week attempts to unite and show off Portland's ever-growing talent pool of designers. For one whole week, local creatives host a series of programs exploring the process, craft and practice of design across multiple disciplines. Multiple locations and prices. See designweekportland.com for complete schedule. Through April 21.
Timbers Home Opener
Yes, they still play soccer in Portland. The Timbers started the year on a five-game road trip, and they're finally coming home to face Minnesota United. Given the buildup, expect the Army to be extra loud—and, let's face it, drunk—tonight. Providence Park, 1844 SW Morrison St., timbers.com. 7:30 pm. $25-$165.
Sunday, April 15
Hannibal Buress
Onstage, comedian Hannibal Buress is so laid back it's often hard to tell whether he's falling asleep or just high—and somehow, that makes observational non sequiturs hit even harder. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm. $30-$45.
Tender Table One-Year Anniversary
The pop-up storytelling series Tender Table—which focuses on themes of food, family and identity from a non-binary perspective—celebrates its first anniversary with a dance party and the promise of tres leches cake, natch. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639, holocene.org. $8 with EBT, student ID or food handler card; $10 general admission. 21+.
Monday, April 16
Twilight: Los Angeles 1992
Written two years after the LA riots, Anna Deavere Smith's impressionistic depiction of that turbulent moment in history requires one actor to evoke dozens of characters. So Profile Theatre brought back actor Chantal DeGroat, who left Portland for Seattle last year, to star in its three-night production of this cult hit. Profile Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., 503-242-0080, profiletheatre.org. 7:30 pm. Starts April 15. $10-$18.
Io Island
Every Monday at Century, Church of Film screens a film that's as strange and obscure as it is visually striking. This time, it's a 1977 Korean movie about an attempt to develop a remote island that turns deadly when witchcraft becomes involved. Century, 930 SE Sandy Blvd., facebook.com/churchoffilm.com. 9:30. Free. 21+.
Tuesday, April 17
Judas Priest
After Black Sabbath, there's no more important name in metal than Judas Priest. Not all the classic members are still around, but Rob Halford is, and given age, it seems likely this is the last time Priest will play in Portland. If that doesn't sell you on this show, what's your problem? Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 300 N Winning Way, 503-235-8771. 7 pm. $41-$91. All ages.
And So We Walked
In this world premiere play, a Cherokee woman and her father take a weekslong journey down the Trail of Tears. The one-woman play is written and performed by DeLanna Studi, who performed at Portland Center Stage earlier this year in Astoria. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm. $30-$52.
