Bright Moments & Camas High School Choir, the Shivas

Portland composer Kelly Pratt has become the arranger of choice when big names like his old band Beirut, David Byrne, Arcade Fire and others want to use bigger musical forces than the standard keyboards and guitars. Ethan Chessin was best known as a trombonist in MarchFourth Marching Band before taking over as director of Camas High School Choir. Now, Pratt and Chessin have teamed up to create an ambitious, hourlong original song cycle for rock band, horns and the choir's 200 singers. Pratt's also enlisted award-winning local film director Alicia J. Rose to create accompanying projections. The kids get to learn what it's like to be a 21st-century musician—including multimedia and production stuff—and audiences get to hear the voices of the next generation adding their youthful energy to today's music. The Shivas, who met in a Southwest Washington choral program, open. PICA at Hancock, 15 NE Hancock. 7 pm. $10 advance, $12 day of show. All ages.