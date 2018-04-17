Wednesday, April 18
Erykah Badu
Few modern R&B artists have carved a lane as distinctive as the esteemed Ms. Badu. She began her career in the thick of the neo-soul movement before moving into weirder, more mystical realms. When Badu puts her name on something, you can bet it'll be singular. She kicks off the weeklong Soul'd Out Music Festival tonight. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages.
Carpenter Brut
Critics have likened the music of Carpenter Brut to "Daft Punk does Stranger Things." This ain't happy-go-lucky electronica—this year's Leather Teeth is meant to be played loud enough to incite a metalhead dance party. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 8 pm. $30. All ages.
Thursday, April 19
The First + The Last
The first + the last is a new art series dedicated to femme, trans and non-binary black women working in experimental film. The programming kicks off with conceptual artist and curator Melanie Stevens, who'll debut a new work followed by a Q&A. Ori Gallery, 4038 N Mississippi Ave., oriartgallery.com. 6 pm. Free.
No Pun Intendo
Almost 7 years old, Ground Kontrol's standup showcase has long had its finger on the pulse of Portland's standup scene. This week, that includes Shain Brendan, Corina Lucas and Milan Patel. Ground Kontrol, 115 NW 5th Ave., facebook.com/nopunintendo. 9:30 pm. $3. 21+.
Friday, April 20
Noname & BJ the Chicago Kid
Noname's 2016 album, Telefone, showed off her penchant for shapeshifting between spoken word, rap and singing, while BJ the Chicago Kid's In My Mind was also one of that year's best R&B albums. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. Sold out. All ages.
Portland Best Buds' 4/20 Pro Wrestling Rock Show Party
There are plenty of reasons to spend the year's dopest holiday at this North Portland dispensary. Aside from munchies and, of course, cannabis, there are also live bands, pro wrestling and drag troupe the Liberty Belles registering voters. Portland Best Buds, 6313 N Lombard St., 503-954-1862, portlandbestbuds.com. 3 pm. Free.
Saturday, April 21
Hopworks (B)Earth Day
Simultaneously celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of Portland's favorite breweries and Earth Day by getting drunk at a warehouse party. The beer list includes a kombucha cider made in collaboration with Dr. Kombucha and the revived Hopworks classic Deluxe Organic Ale. Hopworks, 2944 SE Powell Blvd., 503-232-4677, hopworksbeer.com. 4:30-9 pm. $20. 21+
The Pump and Dump Show
Being a mom doesn't mean you have to lose your sense of humor. Comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee host a moms' night out full of songs, games and guests. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm. $25-$35.
Sunday, April 22
Twin Shadow
The music of George Lewis Jr., aka Twin Shadow, is steeped in the hook-driven pop of the '80s, with just enough of an electro-house vibe to keep it at least a little modern. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895, mississippistudios.com. 8 pm. Sold out. 21+.
Indie Visions in Stop-Motion
The Pacific Northwest College of Art's Rose Bond has radical ideas about what animation can be. So it's hard to think of a better curator than Bond for a screening of boundary-pushing stop-motion shorts. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., 503-221-1156, nwfilm.org. 4:30 pm. $9.
Monday, April 23
Best in Show
For its screening of Christopher Guest's classic dog show mockumentary, Hollywood Theatre is donating the proceeds to the Oregon Humane Society. Because God loves a terrier. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $9.
Peelander-Z
Think of Peelander-Z as the cuddlier, friendlier Gwar—living cartoon characters inspired in equal parts by the Ramones and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, with live performances matching the insane sugar-rush energy of a Japanese game show. Bunk Bar, 1028 SE Water Ave., 503-328-2865, bunksandwiches.com/bunkbar. 9:30 pm. $15. 21+.
Tuesday, April 24
Best of the Portland Unknown Film Festival
The DIY-focused Unknown Film Festival is dedicated to "the underground, under-known, rough and raw filmmaker." Organizers will be screening last year's top submissions tonight. Boathouse Microcinema, 822 N River St., 503-224-0558, boathousemicrocinema.com. 8 pm. $8 suggested donation.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Along with creating some of the most innovative choreography modern ballet has ever seen, Alvin Ailey was a gay black man who revolutionized an overwhelmingly white industry. The 60-year-old company he founded is still creating deeply emotive dance. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-245-1600, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm. Through April 25. $36-$124.
