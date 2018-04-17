Few modern R&B artists have carved a lane as distinctive as the esteemed Ms. Badu. She began her career in the thick of the neo-soul movement before moving into weirder, more mystical realms. When Badu puts her name on something, you can bet it'll be singular. She kicks off the weeklong Soul'd Out Music Festival tonight. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages.