Wednesday, June 20
Melissa Broder
In her debut novel, The Pisces, Vice advice columnist Melissa Broder weaves a romantic tale of a woman named Lucy who goes on Tinder dates, attends group therapy—and falls in love with a merman. Powell's City of Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm.
Girl Fest NW: She|Devine
For the third show in its new concert series, Girl Fest NW has curated a lineup of some of Portland's best beat-centric solo artists, featuring Fritzwa's loose R&B, Scooty's otherworldly vocals and Raquel Divar's hard-hitting rap. Doug Fir, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $10. 21+.
Thursday, June 21
Puff & Paint
NW Cannabis Club's preferred source of inspiration isn't exactly surprising. In case you get too stoned, it'll give you step-by-step instructions for completing your geographically ambiguous landscape painting. NW Cannabis Club, 1195 SE Powell Blvd., loadedbrushpdx.com. 7 pm. $35, BYOC. 21+.
Very Poorly Indeed
For its new production, the Institute for Contemporary Performance has mashed together fairy tales and the Donner Party to create an interactive play featuring fake blood and shadow puppetry. CoHo Theater, 2257 NW Raleigh St., cohoproductions.com. 7:30 pm. Through June 24. $5-$25.
Friday, June 22
Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion
Hollywood Theatre is pulling out all the stops for its screening of the comedy cult classic. Drag performer Anthony Hudson and comedian Elizabeth Teets host, and before the movie is standup from Becky Brownstein. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 8 pm. $7-9.
Linda Austin
For decades, Linda Austin has created daring and truly strange choreography. The Portland artist is bringing back two of her early works—Recipe: A Test Reading, which features a tub of paint and a kitchen table, and Raw Material, which uses a porn script. Performance Works NW, 4625 SE 67th Ave., pwnw-pdx.org. 8 pm. Through June 24. $12-$25.
Saturday, June 23
PDX International Beerfest
Portland's fiercely local brewing industry doesn't make a lot of room for out-of-state beers, let alone international ones, but Portland International Beerfest has enough beers and ciders to satiate you for the rest of the year. North Park Blocks between Southwest Pine and Northwest Glisan streets, portland-beerfest.com. 4-10 pm. Noon-7 pm. June 22-24. $25-$40. 21+.
World Naked Bike Ride
What better way to raise awareness of the vulnerabilities bikers face than to get naked and pedal around town? OK, maybe someone has come up with better ways, but this is certainly the most fun. Cathedral Park, 8696 N Crawford St., pdxwnbr.org, 8 pm. Free. All ages.
Sunday, June 24
Good in the Hood Festival
Now in its 26th year, Good in the Hood is one of Portland's most vital festivals. There's a parade, dozens of craft and comfort food vendors, and three days of R&B, soul, hip-hop and jazz. This year's lineup is headlined by former Shalamar vocalist Howard Hewett. Kings School Park, Northeast 6th Avenue and Humboldt Street, goodnthehood.org. 5 pm. Free.
Y La Bamba
Two years ago, Y La Bamba released their best album, Ojos Del Sol, which enlivens traditional folk through Luz Elena Mendoza's stirring vocals. Tonight, you can see the established Portland folk band for free, along with Black Belt Eagle Scout. Rontoms, 600 E Burnside St., rontoms.net. 9 pm. Free. 21+.
Monday, June 25
Snail Mail
The buzz around Baltimore's Snail Mail isn't empty hype. Led by classically trained 19-year-old Lindsey Jordan, Snail Mail creates melodic, guitar-driven indie rock inspired by greats like Liz Phair and Fiona Apple. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages.
Persona
NW Film Center's Ingmar Bergman centennial series continues with one of the Swedish filmmaker's most iconic works, a slow burner about an actress who stops speaking after a mental breakdown and her relationship with an overly trusting nurse. NW Film Center, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $9.
Tuesday, June 26
Portland's Funniest Person
Helium Comedy is holding the eighth round of its exhaustive annual Funniest Person contest. The lineup is packed with Portland comedy mainstays like Alex Falcone and Debbie Wooten, plus promising up-and-comers like Corina Lucas and Carlos the Rollerblader. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., heliumcomedy.com. 7 pm. $13.60.
$2 Tuesdays: Kiki's Delivery Service
The Academy Theater is up and running again after a fire last month. You can watch Studio Ghibli's most straightforward and charming movie, about a broom-riding courier and her wacky cat. Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., academytheaterpdx.com. Check website for showtimes. $2.
