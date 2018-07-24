By day, Mariah Parker is a commissioner for Athens-Clarke County, Ga., who took the oath of office on a copy of The Autobiography of Malcolm X. By night, she's rap queen Linqua Franca. On her new album, Model Minority, Parker showcases her effortless flow over lo-fi jazz tracks. The Fixin' To, 8218 N Lombard St., thefixinto.com. 9 pm. $8. 21+.