What are you doing? "We're buying salt for the sidewalk in front of Beech Street Parlor."
What are you doing? "We're visiting from Berlin. We've been slipping around all day! We're out shopping for vintage secondhand clothes."
What was your closest call of Snowpocalypse 2016? "Yeah, OK, I slipped down my stairs."
"I haven't slipped once."
What was your closest call of Snowpocalypse 2016? Him: "I don't slip or fall. I walk with confidence, like this" (marches). Her: "It's true, he doesn't fall."
"I thought wearing Timbs would give me more grip, but I literally have just been ice skating my way through the snow."
What was your closest call during Snowpocalypse 2016? "I tried a U-turn on 82nd, and I was like, 'Eeeeeeeee.' So I just left my car on 82nd and Prescott. I'll leave it there until spring."
Do you like the snow? "I'm from Minnesota, so I love the snow."
Do you like the snow? "I'm ambivalent. It's fun the first day, but then it's just a hassle."
Do you like the snow? "I love the snow. It makes everything quiet, and all you can hear is the crunch it makes under your boots."
Do you like the snow? "Portland feels a little more magical under a layer of snow."
