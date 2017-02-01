Portland: We're good at making clothes and we're big in Japan. Tomorrow evening, Portland streetwear boutiques Bridge & Burn and Kiriko Made are releasing a new 14-piece capsule collection of women's and menswear.
The collaboration is designed by Bridge & Burn's head designer Liesel Sylwester. It combines the West End boutique's outdoors-friendly aesthetics with Kiriko Made's heritage Japanese fabrics and Japanese textile techniques, like Mikawa heritage cotton, Sashiko "tiny stab" style embroidering, and a lot of indigo dye.
"We've carried Kiriko for a long time," says Lindsey Morse of Bridge & Burn. "We've always loved their textiles, their style and how they incorporate traditional fabrics. We really wanted to highlight traditional fabrics and Portland style, but present them in a way that made sense for the way we live, within a functional, fashionable aesthetic. How can we show them off without making it over the top?"
Sylwester designed the garments in the tradition of Japanese minimalism with an eye on highlighting Kiriko's fabrics, patterns and textures. The men's collection will include 3 jackets, two button-down shirts and a pair of relaxed-fit pants. The women's collection will include a poncho, two jackets, a smock, a dress, and pairs of pants and overalls. Every piece in the collection is named after a different mountain in Japan.
The collection launches tomorrow evening at Bridge & Burn's flagship store at a public event, and will feature snacks, drinks and matcha from Kiriko Made. A second launch event at Kiriko Made will follow on Friday evening.
Bridge & Burn x Kiriko Made capsule collection launch party: 1122 SW Morrison St., 6 pm-9 pm, Thursday, Feb. 2. 325 NW Couch St., 6 pm-9 pm, Friday, Feb. 3.
