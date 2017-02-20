Photos by Christine Dong."I live right across the bridge in North Portland. I thought about moving back to SE, but I like where I live a lot."
"I just moved to the Mississippi neighborhood. I wouldn't move—it's nice and easy."
"I live in Lake Oswego. I would move to the Pearl because of shopping and food, but it's too expensive."
"I live in Irvington. I wouldn't move away—everything is so walkable, and everyone is really nice."
"I live by the Portland Art Museum. I would move to Hawthorne because it's so cute, but I'm a full-time student and I can't move that far out."
"I'm from Venezuela. It's my first day here, and NW is the first neighborhood I've visited. I would live in this part. It's very cool."
"I live out in Goose Hollow. I would like to live in the West Hills because of the Craftsman homes and neighborhood feel with trees. However, I can't live there because it's expensive."
"We actually just moved from NW to NE because it's cheaper, and we get to live in a home versus an apartment."
