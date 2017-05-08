The Abeyance is a consignment shop, reselling high end, high fashion menswear at enormous discounts from shelf prices that regularly run into the thousands of dollars. Now, those Rick Owens blistered leather lambskin pants will only cost you $400. It should serve as a nice companion to east Burnside's Machus, previously, the only other spot in town where you could regularly pick up clothes to help you dress like an evil monk from the future.