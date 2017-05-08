If you're like me, you wish you could spend all day walking up and down Broadway dressed like the morally ambiguous antagonist from a science fiction movie.
If you're like me, you also can't afford to shell out a grand or more on the jackets designed by Rick Owens, Tomoaki Okaniwa and the like that are required to pull that look off.
Well, my fellow clothing nerds, a ray of light shines through the white halls of Morgan's Alley mall, at 515 SW Broadway. The Abeyance, a new boutique catering to shoppers looking for high fashion menswear at comparatively affordable prices, has opened up a physical retail location just around the corner from fellow temple of avant garde fashion Stand Up Comedy.
The Abeyance is a consignment shop, reselling high end, high fashion menswear at enormous discounts from shelf prices that regularly run into the thousands of dollars. Now, those Rick Owens blistered leather lambskin pants will only cost you $400. It should serve as a nice companion to east Burnside's Machus, previously, the only other spot in town where you could regularly pick up clothes to help you dress like an evil monk from the future.
Also of note is that Liam Phillips, the shop's proprietor, is a 17-year-old Portland-area PCC student. He has run The Abeyance as an online store since 2016, after spending last spring interning for extremely fancy Sunset Boulevard retailer H. Lorenzo.
This kid is going places!
