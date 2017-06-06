IMG_5513 "Portland. I stayed because someone's gotta be from this damn town."

IMG_5662 "Bangkok, Thailand. I moved here for higher education."

IMG_5637 "Brooklyn. I moved here for my music."

IMG_5629 "I'm from here. I stayed here because it's awesome."

IMG_5619 "Camas. I moved here for the music scene. I'm in a band called Plastic Weather."

"Grew up in Michigan, just here visiting from a road trip."

IMG_5608 "We're both from Beaverton. (Right) I live in Seattle now, and she is in Eugene studying. We're here visiting.

IMG_5594 "We're from Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Right) I'm here for school, and she's here visiting me."

IMG_5545"Sandy, Oregon. I moved to Portland to be closer to family and for the Salt and Straw."