"Portland. I stayed because someone's gotta be from this damn town."
"Bangkok, Thailand. I moved here for higher education."
"Brooklyn. I moved here for my music."
"I'm from here. I stayed here because it's awesome."
"Camas. I moved here for the music scene. I'm in a band called Plastic Weather."
"Grew up in Michigan, just here visiting from a road trip."
"We're both from Beaverton. (Right) I live in Seattle now, and she is in Eugene studying. We're here visiting.
"We're from Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Right) I'm here for school, and she's here visiting me."
"Sandy, Oregon. I moved to Portland to be closer to family and for the Salt and Straw."
