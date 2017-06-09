Edward Cullen may have worn ray-bans in Twilight, but it would take much more than Robert Pattinson's acting to ruin this genderless, chic symbol of youth. Ray-Bans are often the victim of their own success: their knockoffs are typically mass produced in odd, funky colors for music festivals and in good ole' plain black at convenience and drugstores. People test for counterfeit Ray-Bans like madman collectors treated beanie babies back in the 90's. Yet, brand Ray-Bans are the real deal: they're 100% nylon with 100% UV protection coating. Just make sure your head isn't too big because the lenses possess a width of 54 millimeters.