Sunglasses are like dogs; everybody seems to favor a different breed. Then again, everybody has a different facial structure and nose–two defining things that will either make you look like Tom Cruise from Risky Business or like somebody who doesn't know what they're doing.
Luckily, we provide some tempting options below that will make you and your eyes thankful we exist.
Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses
Be an 80’s drug kid for $108.00.
Edward Cullen may have worn ray-bans in Twilight, but it would take much more than Robert Pattinson's acting to ruin this genderless, chic symbol of youth. Ray-Bans are often the victim of their own success: their knockoffs are typically mass produced in odd, funky colors for music festivals and in good ole' plain black at convenience and drugstores. People test for counterfeit Ray-Bans like madman collectors treated beanie babies back in the 90's. Yet, brand Ray-Bans are the real deal: they're 100% nylon with 100% UV protection coating. Just make sure your head isn't too big because the lenses possess a width of 54 millimeters.
JETPAL Premium Classic Aviator UV400 Sunglasses
Think big for $8.99.
Aviators are not everybody's cup of tea, but you can find quality aviators for much less money than for your standard wayfarers. (Since Ray-Bans have practically no competition.) Thin and hulky, these JETPAL aviators come in every color known to man and also feature kid's sizes, so your whole family can match. Additional strengths: non-polarized lenses so the yellow tint is barely overwhelming and they come at a price: a really affordable price.
LKEYE – Unique Oversize Shield Vintage Square Sunglasses LK1705
Start a fire at $12.99.
If you want sunglasses that make a statement, spring for the LKEYE LK1705; they literally look like laser beams are about to spout from your eyes. Coming in a variety of trippy gradient lens colors, these hold a lens width of–wait for it–63 millimeters! That means they're big, sexy and potentially dangerous.
We're still not sure what's vintage about them though, since you'll receive them new.
SA106 Dope Color Groovy Hippie Wire Rim Round Circle Lens Sunglasses
Get your Jan Brady on for $9.95.
The 90's are in, but you know everyone really dotes on the 70's. Just look at all the film cameras out there that seriously don't function anymore, you guys. One thing that has translated well to the modern day: round sunglasses. They're skinny and satisfying for carrying a smaller visage.
Try grabbing a pair in highlighter red. Trust us, somebody will compliment your moxy and you will feel good. It's just a matter of time before bell bottoms make a comeback, too.
