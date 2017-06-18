TriMet has forced Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to stop selling clothing bearing what appears to be the agency's old logo.
As first reported by KGW, the design was appropriated on a sweater in the couple's Kids Supply line. The similarity was originally noticed by a KGW viewer, who
snitched alerted the station via Twitter shortly after the line launched in May.
TriMet phased out the tri-arrow design in 2002, but it still adorns 175 active buses and MAX trains.
According to KGW, the company has complied with TriMet's requests to stop using the logo. The sweatshirt is currently listed as "sold out" on the Kids Supply site. Representatives for West said he had no idea he lifted the logo from TriMet, according to The Oregonian.
Old Portland iconography is apparently hot in the fashion world right now. A few weeks ago, Russell Westbrook appeared onstage at a Lil Wayne concert rocking a shirt for classic Portland punk band Dead Moon.
