We asked stylish people on the streets of Portland which city would make a fruitful breeding partner with our own—that is to say, which city would give Portland the most attractive babies`.
Maybe this shouldn't come as a surprise, but most of these fashionable people said L.A. or New York.
"Seattle, to keep it more like a Pacific Northwest city. There's good creativity in both cities and I feel like they'd get along well. The blend of good music, good art and good weed would be perfect."
"New York, 'cause it's New York!"
"I guess I'm biased, but LA 'cause I'm from there. I've lived here 11 years but I still love it back home. "
"New York, 'cause I used to live there and I miss home sometimes."
"Definitely New York, 'cause the skate scene is so similar to the one here in PDX."
"I guess LA 'cause I'm from there and I think they'd balance each other out nicely. LA needs to slow down and Portland is sometimes a little too chill. "
"Maybe LA. I think Portland could do with a little bigger of a following with a more defined culture or something to make it stand up there with the bigger cities."
"I think PDX with the non-gentrified portion of the Mission District in
San Francisco. There's more of a community there that would mesh well
with Portland. The specialty stores would be really complementary to
the ones here. Also more diversity."
