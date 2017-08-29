"Tualatin. I went to high school in PDX, but I remember hating it at the time. All of my friends were in Tualatin. I have really good memories of listening to Arcade Fire and driving through the streets. They have a very good movie theater, and the town is really underappreciated in comparison to Lake Oswego."
"St. Johns, definitely."
"Sellwood. I have a friend that lives there and the downtown zone is pretty awesome. I always love going over there to hang out."
"I'd have to go with the area between Tualatin and Sherwood. I'm staying there with some friends right now on a Christmas Tree farm and it's pretty chill."
"I don't know if I have one. I moved to the city to escape the suburbs in the first place. I do like, though, that the metropolis here shifts so seamlessly between metropolis and suburb."
"We'd both have to agree on Milwaukie. There was this amazing ice cream place there called Lews Dairy Freeze. It's not there anymore, but we both have great memories of that place."
"Probably Beaverton because it has THE best Korean food."
"Cully. I've lived there for four years, and it's been really fun to watch it grow and change."
