To complement our annual Fall Arts Guide, we asked stylish people to describe an emotional experience they've had with art.
"Working with some friends of mine in Black Sun. It's an all black production of short plays that really allowed me to emotionally connect with other people of color in Portland. On top of that it does an excellent job of showing other people what it's like to be black in this city."
"I saw R.I.P. annihilate a crowd of wimps at the MODA Center opening for Sabbath. West Coast street doom! #scytherock 4 LIFE!"
"I went to the Andy Warhol exhibit at the Portland Art Museum. There were these sketches he did of cats that I found so fascinating and joyful—it was a nice surprise, and so different from the work that he's famous for."
"It's not what you'd typically consider art, but I went to a fair that coincided with the eclipse a few weeks ago. The experience was something I can't really describe, but it brought everyone together, similar to the way that art tends to bring people together."
"I recently watched Detroit at Living Room Theaters. It really struck me how similar the times are now to how they were back then concerning race relations, police brutality and the overall tension in the U.S., as well as the way police tend to back each other up no matter what."
"Last year I helped with a Ghost Ship benefit concert at Dynasty that I'll never forget. We filled the room with smoke and danced in remembrance of the people that died in Oakland."
"I saw Dunkirk at the Hollywood Theater on 70mm. It was such an affecting experience. The scale of the film, along with seeing so many young people losing their lives made it very real and emotional. War movies always get me."
