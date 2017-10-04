When Damian Lillard isn't speaking up for an athlete's right to protest, hosting rappers like Lil Wayne on his new album Confirmed or eating vegetables, he tends to be playing point guard for Portland's very own Trail Blazers basketball team. Today, Lillard's newest sneaker, the Dame 4, is available at Adidas.
A stylistic evolution from last year's Dame 3 model, the Dame 4 is a performance basketball sneaker that utilizes full-length BOUNCE cushioning, marked with a swirling pattern of grooves to increase traction on-court. The upper is made of a ventilated mesh to increase breathability, and features a series of lace cables which will keep your feet from sliding around inside the shoe.
Most interesting are the details that adorn the outside of the shoe. As with previous iterations of Lillard's sneakers, the Dame 4 features homages to his game and background. The heel is emblazoned with YKWTII, standing for "You Know What Time It Is" (The answer is Dame Time, for those who don't know what time it is).
The outsole is patterned with grooves which represent Lillard's passion for hip-hop. A series of time stamps is etched across the lace-band, including 0.9, referencing the series-winning 3 Lillard sunk against the Rockets in game 6, round 1 of the 2014 NBA playoffs with 0.9 seconds left on the clock. Let's watch that again, shall we?
As with previous models, Lillard's signature shoe is priced for those with modest budgets, at a very reasonable $115. It's available exclusively on Adidas.com for the next two days, and will be in stores on October 6.
Comments