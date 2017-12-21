Give and Take Resale

8128 N Denver Ave., giveandtakeresale.com, Instagram: giveandtakepdx

Give and Take isn't new: They've been kicking around as a good-old-fashioned secondhand resale shop since 2012. But on a chance wander through on a recent visit to Kenton, I discovered a treasure trove of secondhand steals that'd make any picker weep. Multiple pairs of Frye boots just sitting there for the taking? Check. A used pair of Bred Air Jordan 11s for less than $200? Check. Perfectly distressed Carhartt and Polo Ralph Lauren? Check. Old punk tees? Check. I'm definitely blowing up someone's spot, but the blow-up comes for every secondhand store worth its salt. Give and Take's time has come.