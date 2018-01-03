Want a fun game that'll also help you understand the state of Portland's fashion scene? The next time you're out shopping with your friends, print out this bingo sheet and check off each box as you come across the item in it. The first person to complete a row wins a date with their choice of a part-time skateboard videographer/full-time Jimmy John's employee or a vegan, gluten-free cokehead.
About Walker MacMurdo
Culture writer Walker MacMurdo covers Portland's food, film, fashion and retail.
