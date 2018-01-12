The North Face and Columbia—by way of the Portland brand's collaboration with influential NYC boutique Opening Ceremony—have already had an enormous fall and winter season, and I expect both brands to continue to thrive through the year. Expect the excellent new collection from Adidas' Y-3 collaboration with Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto to be popular in spring and summer. Nylon, synthetic fabrics, big accessories and edgy silhouettes will be everywhere come summer, and the burned forests of the Columbia Gorge will serve as the background for many lookbooks.