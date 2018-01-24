"As furniture enthusiasts, my husband and I have surveyed the market of what shops in Portland offer," Preston says. "Without going to a negative place, we found it lacking in a lot of ways. We maybe didn't feel like it understood who we were as a customer, or what we were interested in besides finding a couch. You couldn't really get a sense of how something might work in your space. We want people to come in here and say, "This is kind of what I want my apartment to look like."