"A view of a culturally diverse population having dance battles in vintage clothing."
"Really like the skyline of the city here. I love the nightlife and lights in Portland."
(Left) "My ideal view would be corrupt politicians being publicly humiliated."
(Right) "I want to say mountains but I'm also OK with seeing people doing
the thing that is life."
"Silence."
"My ideal view would be of Cherry Flat in the Trinity Alps. Perfect place to lay in the sun like a lizard."
(Left) "Water, definitely water." (Right): "A taqueria!"
Comments