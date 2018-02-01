Are people of color not given the same opportunities to get involved in the Portland fashion scene, or are they just not showing up? I'd argue it's a little bit of both. I once had someone of color tell me that although they wanted to, they never attended local fashion events until they saw me out of fear of feeling out of place and intimidated to be "the only one" of color there. While a part of me felt flattered, another part felt sad and a little frustrated. Although it can be uncomfortable at times to be "the only one," we (people of color) can't complain about the lack of diversity if we don't show up.