Clout is a slang term turned meme. Last June, rapper Denzel Curry was filmed wearing a pair of what he called "Clout Goggles," the Christian Roth-designed ovoid sunglasses first made famous by Kurt Cobain. In the following months, the word picked up currency among all stripes of extremely online people. YouTuber FaZe Banks started referring to himself and his cohort as #CloutGang. Prompted by popular streetwear Twitter account @fourpins, the term became an in-joke playing on the huge gulf between "looking cool" and having any kind of power or financial stability.