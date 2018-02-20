I was visiting with my grandfather, who is 89, before I finished the collection. He said, "I'm going to tell you why we're here." He started literally with the Big Bang, and talked about how human life was made, and the fact that we're actually here is incredible. He told me that if people realized that it's so beautiful that we're even here, then we would find peace, everyone would be in a state of zen. I loved that he said "beautiful."