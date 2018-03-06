Damian Lillard in a pair of Jordan 4s to commemorate what is arguably the greatest shot in Trail Blazers history—when he sunk that 3-pointer against the Rockets at the buzzer, taking the Blazers into the 2014 Western Conference Semifinals. I chose the Jordan 4 because that was the shoe Michael Jordan wore when he made "The Shot" in 1989. And to be honest, I just want to see Dame in some Js.