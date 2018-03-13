"Ha ha, N*Sync! It was a show during their Bye Bye Bye Tour."
"Aw, man, ha ha, mine was Lil Wayne."
(Left) "Mine was such a good one! Portugal the Man!" (Right) "Ahhh that's a good question… Reliant K a long, long time ago. Definitely was into that scene when I was younger."
"Man, it was Santana way back when he was touring with Earth, Wind & Fire. It was an excellent first concert."
"My first concert? Kanye West."
(Left) "Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals. Not bad for a first one." (Right) "My first was a Wailers concert. Minus Bob Marley, of course."
"Shania Twain, baby!"
