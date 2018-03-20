(Sam Gehrke)
"We like Knockout Taco. It's cheap, we all love eating there, and it's also a rad music venue."

"Hat Yai on Killingsworth."

"I don't really have one. I always cook my own meals at home."

"That's an easy one. The nachos at Dot's."

"We're from the Bay, but we really like Jam. Cheap is relative for us 'cause everything seems inexpensive here compared to where we're from."

"Either Taqueria Portland, Thai Champa, or the focaccia at Providore, which is surprisingly inexpensive."

"Sushi Land. Can't beat cheap sushi, and their fried calamari is really good."

"Best Baguette on Powell. Their banh mi is the best, and really cheap."

"I really like Pho Corner over on Sandy."