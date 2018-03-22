When athletic-apparel designers get to their respective companies, the products they create either enhance or protect athletes. It gives them their superpowers. No one teaches those attributes in regular programs, and that's what sets us apart from other programs. Our students learn to understand that innovation, sustainability, color—it all serves a purpose in helping the body function better. We instruct anyone interested in learning about apparel to understand that first and then apply it to fashion. It's hard to learn fashion first and then try to tie in the functional elements.