"Hm, that's a hard one. I think I'd start one where all you did was travel with friends."
"I'd start a cult that emphasized growing your own food."
(Left) "I'd definitely start a cult devoted to Whitney Houston." (Right) "I don't know how I'm gonna top that. I guess I'd get meta with it and start a cult about the guy who started a cult about Whitney Houston."
"I'm obsessed with yo-yos right now, so my cult would be all about yo-yos. Everybody would have to have one tied to their finger at all times and learn the art of the yo."
"I'd want to have a cult that was focused on the art of making noodles."
"I'd make my cult about fostering love and actual relationships. Like doing something once a day to show that you care for one another, free of any financial aspirations or material gain."
"A food cult. I'd need to think a long time about what food, but probably a ramen cult."
