Petroske, a Portland native who spent a good portion of her youth in Europe, is a veteran stylist with a résumé that includes work with Washington-based women's boutique Aritzia and on-call rolls with Nike for editorial and digital styling campaigns. Versatility is a part of her everyday hustle. What started out for her as an interest in fashion-forward trend-spotting has turned into credits on large projects like Air Max Day at the Swoosh.