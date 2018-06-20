(Left) "Coverage emphasizing the plight of those dealing with substance abuse would be great. News highlighting their struggle as opposed to them just taking up space would be extremely helpful. Bringing more attention to singular incidents of racism and bigotry are important, too. It gives a face to the hatred and teaches people to react against it if they are a bystander witnessing it." (Right) "Local news should put more emphasis on anything that tears people away from national politics and 'he who must not be named.' Positives and negatives outside of the political circus are being ignored because nobody can look away. The continued focus on what's going with his administration and attention-grabbing behavior trivializes things that are real and on our front lawns."