Prior to joining LTRMN, Veltri owned and operated his own retail store, Lé Court on Southwest Broadway. At Lé Court, he got to know more of the creative community and made connections with people like Nat Grey of Camp Grizzly, who would end up helping with design and production of the merch line. Veltri's goal was to create a simple, cohesive collection that "represents LTRMN from its inception," he says. "Something that, if we were to look back 15 years from now, would speak to the context in which the brand was founded."