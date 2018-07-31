Left: "Wear light, long-sleeved cardigans to avoid getting a sunburn." Right: "Rubbing ChapStick on your glasses' nose holders keeps them in position."
"I cut my own hair."
"Huff coffee to avoid smells on the New York subway."
"Roll clothes instead of folding to save space."
Left: "For cheap house plants, check Craigslist for people who are moving and can't take them with." Right: "MoviePass and Regal Rewards points."
"Ghosting is an easy solution for problematic people in your life."
"Coconut oil."
"Shave your legs using hair conditioner or coconut oil for smooth and moisturized skin."
Left: "Paint the end of cheap earrings with clear nail polish to avoid allergic reaction when wearing." Right: "MoviePass."
"Turn your underwear inside out so you can wear it twice."
"Throw a Red Baron frozen pizza on the grill."
"Always stay smiling, even on a bad day, because that will even help turn 'em into good days."
"$4 à la carte fried chicken from the People's Pig."
"Day drinking will bring new friends."
Comments