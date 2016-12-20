Among stoner cousins, ponytailed uncles and second-wave coffee-shop enthusiasts, Ethan and Joel Cohen 's 1998 comedy The Big Lebowski is an infinitely rewatchable tale about a heroic everyman who embodies a live-and-let-live ethos in a hostile world. This week, the Clinton Street Theater is playing the cult classic on 35 mm for achievers and squares alike.

For 11 years—or maybe 13, Clinton Street owner Lani Jo Leigh has lost count—the 102-year-old theater has shown the film for a week around Christmas. There’s a local tradition around it, including Leigh’s own “Rice Russians” a sake-based take on the White Russian cocktail the Dude imbibes throughout the film.