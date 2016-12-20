Among stoner cousins, ponytailed uncles and second-wave coffee-shop enthusiasts, Ethan and Joel Cohen's 1998 comedy The Big Lebowski is an infinitely rewatchable tale about a heroic everyman who embodies a live-and-let-live ethos in a hostile world. This week, the Clinton Street Theater is playing the cult classic on 35 mm for achievers and squares alike.
Last week, we watched the test run of the print. Here are the things we noticed for the first time.
They Call Los Angeles the City of Angels…
• The Compton-based Ralphs is the Dude's supermarket of choice. It's where we're introduced to him, and later the Dude's rewards card is his only form of ID.
• Bunny Lebowski (Tara Reid), real name Fawn Knudson, is from Moorhead, Minn., a city that abuts Fargo, N.D. The Coens' film prior to The Big Lebowski? Fargo.
• Bunny offers to fellate the Dude for $1,000—that's $1,772.05 in today's money. If the Dude had found a cash machine, and if Brandt (Philip Seymour Hoffman) wanted to watch, it would have cost him $177.20 in today's money.
• When you see the Dude, Walter and Donny (Steve Buscemi) enjoying their burgers from the In-N-Out on Camrose, the colorful paper cup Walter drinks soda from is definitely not an In-N-Out cup, which are white with a distinctive red palm tree pattern.
• On Maude Lebowski’s (Julianne Moore) coffee table, there’s what appears to be a copy of LA Weekly. We asked two people at LA Weekly to identify the issue, without success. LA Weekly did a Lebowski-themed issue in 2013 but didn’t mention it.
Fuck It, Let's Go Bowling
• All of Donny’s embroidered bowling shirts are named—Austin, Art and a few more—but not a single one of them with “Donny.”
See, Let Me Tell You a Little Something About the Dude…
• In the film's first scene, Lebowski pays for his 69-cent carton of milk with a whale-themed personal check. The date is 9/11/91. That's exactly 10 years before 9/11 and the day that George H.W. Bush gave his famous "New World Order" speech following the Gulf War.
• The Dude might look like a bum, but he has upper-class taste. His Pendleton sweater retails for $240 and his Vuarnet 1307 sunglasses go for $200.
• He was also a co-author of the "original" 1962 Port Huron Statement, issued by Students for a Democratic Society, "not the compromised second draft." There was both an original Port Huron Statement and a second draft with a disclamatory introduction.
• The Dude mentions that he was a roadie for Metallica on the Speed of Sound tour. There was no such tour, but the band is, in fact, a "bunch of assholes."
• When rich Lebowski pulls the Dude into his limo for an interrogation, he's wearing a shawl-collared sweater very similar to the Pendleton sweater the Dude wears.
• The Dude bathes with Mr. Bubble.
SEE IT: The Big Lebowski screens in 35 mm at Clinton Street Theater. 7:30 pm Thursday-Tuesday, Dec. 22-26.
Comments