Rooney Mara (Carol, The Social Network) and Jonah Hill (Superbad, The Wolf of Wall Street) are rumored to be in talks to join an upcoming biopic about quadriplegic Portland cartoonist John Callahan, according to Hollywood website The Wrap. Gus Van Sant is eyeing the film, and Joaquin Phoenix is also rumored linked to be linked to the project, which has long been in the works.