Critic's Rating: B+ Unlike Jackie, Pablo Larraín's literary biopic Neruda is more concerned with capturing the artistic and political atmosphere of an era than with creating an intimate factual study of its subject. The film explores the post-WWII rise of the Chilean police state through the lens of Inspector Peluchonneau (Gael García Bernal), a cop tasked with hunting down the Nobel Prize-winning poet and outspoken communist Pablo Neruda (a resplendent Luis Gnecco). Over the course of a 107-minute cat-and-mouse game, Larraín grants his audience access to two almost diametrically opposite psyches: that of the meticulous officer and agent of the fascist state, and that of the hedonistic "Champagne communist" on the run from the authorities. With breathtaking landscapes and architecture, Neruda is visually stunning, but it often struggles to maintain a consistent tone, veering from playful to somber and back again at a clip that would grate in the hands of a lesser director. But Larraín is masterful with these shifts in mood, and Neruda succeeds in capturing—in addition to the contradictory, charismatic spirit of the poet himself—the wispy, ethereal quality of his work. It is a celebration of Neruda, but it's also a celebration of all that his work celebrates; an ode to the beauty of art and architecture and the natural world in honor of the master of odes. R. GRACE CULHANE. Kiggins.