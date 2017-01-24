As a film, Blackhearts is akin to watching foreign hip-hop fans travel to the United States to celebrate Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, unaware of the 20 years of musical evolution that has since occurred. It fundamentally doesn't understand its own subject matter, playing up preordained conclusions about the music and culture that the senior musicians disavow. Blackhearts is ostensibly about celebrating fandom. Instead, it paints a sad, sloppy picture of three men whose priorities are badly out of whack.