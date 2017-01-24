"[Sudden Stars] deals with a subject that's really near and dear to my heart: the existential impasse of the American male," says Pham. "We're part of a culture where the bridge to success comes with this great sense of enterprise and industriousness, but what if you don't get that? We're thrown on the freight train of life, and we're told that we should have a sense of history and ourselves and the future. In this film, I ask what it means to not know what your purpose is."