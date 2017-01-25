Attention all beret-wearing cinephiles: the schedule for the 40th annual Portland International Film Festival (PIFF) is now live. Boy, do they have some flicks for you.
Running from February 9 to February 25, this year's PIFF includes dozens of new features Afghanistan to Venezuela and over 50 new shorts. Films will screen at theaters across Portland, including the Northwest Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, Regal Fox Tower, Cinema 21 and Laurelhurst Theater.
This year's festival kicks off on February 9th with twin screenings of Raoul Peck's I Am Not Your Negro, his adaption of James Baldwin's final, unfinished novel, Remember This House. The film will screen at Regal Fox Tower and the Whitsell Auditorium concurrently.
Local features include the premiere of celebrated Portland filmmaker Matt McCormick's new documentary about his B-52 flying grandfather Buzz One Four, and award-winning cartoonist Bill Plympton's new animated feature about a bounty hunter named Rod Ross, Revengeance.
You can check out the full schedule and buy tickets here.
