Footage has been released from the upcoming Tonya Harding biopic.
Harding, the Portland-born ice skater who was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for an attack on competitor Nancy Kerrigan, which caused her to withdraw from the national championship.
Harding is being played by Margot Robbie in the film I, Tonya, which is set to be released in 2018.
According to TMZ, the clip from the film recreates a moment when Harding got angry after figure skating officials scolded her for her outfit.
In the clip, she yells "SUCK MY DICK!"
It's awesome.
In other I, Tonya news, Caitlin Carver was just cast as Nancy Kerrigan. Carver is known for her roles in The Fosters and Parks & Recreation.
The film, directed by Craig Gillespie, focuses on the year leading up to the attack on Kerrigan, which was orchestrated by Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, and her bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt.
Gillooly will be played by Sebastian Stan of Captain America and Eckhardt will be played by Paul Walter Hauser of the TV series Kingdom.
