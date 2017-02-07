John Wick: Chapter Two
Keanu Reeves returns as the titular hitman in the sequel to the surprise action hit that's already cemented cult status. Review to come next week. R. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Pioneer Place, Tigard, Vancouver.
The Lego Batman Movie
Chris McKay's spinoff of The Lego Movie that everyone lost their minds over in 2014 should be the most fun Batman movie in many years, starring Will Arnett as plastic Batman and Zach Galifianakis as plastic Joker. Review to come next week. PG. Bagdad, Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Lloyd, Milwaukie, Pioneer Place, St. Johns Twin Cinema & Pub, Tigard, Vancouver.
Fifty Shades Darker
There are high hopes for the sequel to the notoriously catastrophic adaptation of E.L. James' best-selling erotica. Review to come next week. R. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Division, Eastport, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, Tigard, Vancouver.
Oscar Nominated Shorts
They go underappreciated and mostly unseen by mainstream audiences during the year, but this week the Oscar-nominated animated and live-action shorts make it to select Portland-area screens in preparation for the big show. Highlights from the live program include Sélim Azzazi's Ennemis Intérieurs, which sees an unwitting French-Algerian suspect get accused of protecting terrorists during a police interview, and Kristóf Deák's Sing, which follows a Hungarian girl who joins the choir at her new high school and uncovers something sinister. Animated shorts include Alan Barillaro's Piper, about an adorable sandpiper hatchling leaving the nest for the first time, and Robert Valley's Pear Brandy and Cigarettes, the only "not for kids" flick in the whole bunch thanks to sex, violence and drugs. R. Hollywood, Kiggins, Bridgeport.
