They go underappreciated and mostly unseen by mainstream audiences during the year, but this week the Oscar-nominated animated and live-action shorts make it to select Portland-area screens in preparation for the big show. Highlights from the live program include Sélim Azzazi's Ennemis Intérieurs, which sees an unwitting French-Algerian suspect get accused of protecting terrorists during a police interview, and Kristóf Deák's Sing, which follows a Hungarian girl who joins the choir at her new high school and uncovers something sinister. Animated shorts include Alan Barillaro's Piper, about an adorable sandpiper hatchling leaving the nest for the first time, and Robert Valley's Pear Brandy and Cigarettes, the only "not for kids" flick in the whole bunch thanks to sex, violence and drugs. R. Hollywood, Kiggins, Bridgeport.