The Portland Black Film Festival returns for a fifth year at the Hollywood Theatre as racial tension is at a nationwide boiling point. It runs concurrently with the Portland International Film Festival, for which it once served as much-needed counterprogramming to PIFF's international whiteness. Although this year's PIFF is more diverse, opening with Raoul Peck's searing James Baldwin treatment, I Am Not Your Negro (PBFF screens the film as well), it nonetheless keeps an outward focus. That leaves tons of room for PBFF to do the right thing by focusing on the still woefully underrepresented African-American experience.