With the shuttering of Cinema Project, Portland stands to lose a legacy of more than 100 visiting filmmakers and 10 to 14 relevant, thoughtfully curated programs like this one each year. Thankfully, other programmers are taking the reins. The Portland International Film Festival featured an avant-garde section for the first time this year. "There are people who are working to fill in those gaps," says Ferm. "Folks at [the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art] and at Yale Union are stepping up their game in terms of experimental video and film."